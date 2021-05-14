Zimbabwe: 9-Year-Old Zaka Boy Severely Injured in Hyena Attack

A Grade 3 pupil at Manyiri Primary School in Zaka is battling for life at Parirenyatwa Hospital after being attacked by a hyena during a night church service.

Rodwell Ngomazana (9) was attacked by a hyena, leaving him with one eye, while the nose, upper lip and both cheeks were extensively injured.

Rodwell of Rusakaniko village in Benzi was sleeping with other children when the hyena pounced during a church service of the Zviratidzo Zvapositora apostolic sect last Friday.

His mother, Mrs Charity Mabika, appealed for assistance for further surgery procedures.

Mrs Mabika said her son was still in a critical condition, but recovering, having undergone the first surgery procedure at Parirenyatwa.

She appealed for help to meet her son's medical expenses for doctors to save Rodwell's life.

Mrs Mabika can be contacted at 0779053903.