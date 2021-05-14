Zimbabwe: 9-Year-Old Zaka Boy Severely Injured in Hyena Attack

13 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

A Grade 3 pupil at Manyiri Primary School in Zaka is battling for life at Parirenyatwa Hospital after being attacked by a hyena during a night church service.

Rodwell Ngomazana (9) was attacked by a hyena, leaving him with one eye, while the nose, upper lip and both cheeks were extensively injured.

Rodwell of Rusakaniko village in Benzi was sleeping with other children when the hyena pounced during a church service of the Zviratidzo Zvapositora apostolic sect last Friday.

His mother, Mrs Charity Mabika, appealed for assistance for further surgery procedures.

Mrs Mabika said her son was still in a critical condition, but recovering, having undergone the first surgery procedure at Parirenyatwa.

She appealed for help to meet her son's medical expenses for doctors to save Rodwell's life.

Mrs Mabika can be contacted at 0779053903.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.