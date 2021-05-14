South Africa: President Ramaphosa Extends Eid-Ul-Fitr Well Wishes

14 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended good wishes to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadaan.

"On behalf of all the people of South Africa, I wish our Muslim brethren well on this auspicious day of family, community and collegiality," said the President in a statement on Thursday.

The Muslim community began the Holy Month of Ramadan on 12 April.

Ramadan is a period during which Muslims around the world engage intensively in prayerful devotion, fasting, other forms of abstention and acts of charity.

He said to witness the great sacrifices made by Muslims during Ramadaan in line with their commitment to their faith is always "deeply humbling".

President Ramaphosa once again thanked the Muslim community for its contribution to the national effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Beyond the already rigorous demands of fasting, Muslims in South Africa, like people of other faiths, have had to curtail aspects of their worship such as praying in congregation, appreciating this was for the common good," he said.

The President urged the community and all South Africans to remain vigilant and to continue to comply with the existing regulations in the interests of the health and safety of all.

"Sadly, for many Muslims around the world, this joyful day is marred by hardship, deprivation and violence. We express our collective abhorrence of the violence being perpetrated against the Palestinian people, and reaffirm our solidarity with their struggle for nationhood and self-determination," said President Ramaphosa.

