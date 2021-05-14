Namibia: Eenhana Shrine Burial for Struggle Stalwart

Veteran anti-apartheid stalwart David Shimwefeleni, who was tried alongside the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo and 35 other Namibian political prisoners in South Africa in 1967 and early 1968, will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Eenhana Shrine monument in the Ohangwena region.

This has been confirmed by his widow, Paulina Shimwefeleni.

Shimwefeleni died at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital two weeks ago, following a short illness. He was 81.

A memorial service in his honour was scheduled to take place at his home at Ohalushu village on Thursday.

Shimwefeleni is survived by his wife, one child and two grandchildren.