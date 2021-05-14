Namibia: Eenhana Shrine Burial for Struggle Stalwart

13 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Veteran anti-apartheid stalwart David Shimwefeleni, who was tried alongside the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo and 35 other Namibian political prisoners in South Africa in 1967 and early 1968, will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Eenhana Shrine monument in the Ohangwena region.

This has been confirmed by his widow, Paulina Shimwefeleni.

Shimwefeleni died at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital two weeks ago, following a short illness. He was 81.

A memorial service in his honour was scheduled to take place at his home at Ohalushu village on Thursday.

Shimwefeleni is survived by his wife, one child and two grandchildren.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.