Nigeria: EFCC Nabs Fake Operatives, Asks Nigerians to Demand Proper ID From Officers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two suspects and a Mobile Police inspector for impersonating officials of the commission and extorting members of the public in Lagos State.

The agency has asked Nigerians to be vigilant and demand proper identification from officers when confronted with the possibility of arrest.

Addressing reporters yesterday, the Zonal Head of the Lagos EFCC Office, Mr. Ghali Ahmed, advised Nigerians to always report any suspicious operation to the nearest office of the anti-graft agency.

"We need to be wary of the antics of this gang of impostors and to report any suspicious "operations" to the nearest EFCC office," he said.

The zonal head added, "Above all, we enjoin members of the public confronted with the possibility of arrest, to demand proper identification from arresting officers.

"They can also demand arrest warrant, as the commission does not embark on any operation without a warrant. The operations of the commission are usually in line with international best practices."

The suspects - Pascal Chijioke and Sodiq Adekunle, as well as the policeman - Edwin Bassey - were arrested at the New Horizon Estate in the Lekki area of the state during an illegal operation to serve a purported court order on an unsuspecting victim.

"They however ran out of luck as the commission, acting on a tip-off, swooped on them.

"Items recovered from them include the fake EFCC ID cards, the jackets, the purported court order touted to have emanated from Mushin Magistrate Court, a truckload of household properties belonging to the unsuspecting victim.

"The suspects have made useful statements and will soon be arraigned in court," Ahmed explained.