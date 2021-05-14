Nigeria: Kidnappers Demand N30m Ransom for Abducted Deeper Life Pastor

14 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Gunmen who abducted the Pastor of a Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Mayomi Ogedengbe in Irese Community near Akure have demanded a sum of N30 million as ransom.

A family source disclosed to Channels TV that the abductors were insisting on the payment of the ransom before he would be released.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro said the police were still in search of the pastor.

Ogedengbe was kidnapped on Monday in his church located in Irese, a community near Akure, Ondo State capital.

According to an eyewitness, the kidnappers came in with a black Corolla Sports Car and took the pastor away to an unknown destination.

