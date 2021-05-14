Nigeria: Govt Clueless On Economic Revival, Says Bauchi Gov

Bauchi — Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of lacking ideas on how to address the various economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

Speaking yesterday to journalists at the Government House, Bauchi, shortly after performing the Eid prayers to mark the Sallah celebration, the governor said the federal government should stop the blame game and look for a way forward.

"I think the federal government has lost any idea to grow the economy. What they are best known for is the blame game. They are not even fighting the corruption they claimed to be fighting"

"There's more corruption; perceptions are built that there are sacred cows; there are tin gods in this country who cannot be touched," Mohammed declared.

Mohammed, who blamed the nation's backwardness on nepotism by the Buhari led-administration, added there is no fairness and equitable allocation of appointments across the six geopolitical zones.

The governor also stated that the Southern governors were right in some aspects of their resolutions reached at their Asaba meeting on Tuesday, adding that only one section of the country was being given positions in government.

"If you are not fair and equitable in your administration, in your management, if there is nepotism where only one section is given positions in government, what the southern governors said smacked of some aspects of truth where some people were given too much attention to the detriment of the other side.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What we know in this as a federalist; there is always a balance in terms of appointment of federal offices, even in the local governments.

"If you don't practise fairness at the top then you cannot get it at the lower table and people will begin to think of self-actualisation, self-determination and so on and it will reflect negatively. Unless we ensure fairness and equity in the leadership of the country we cannot grow the economy," he asserted.

He said: "There are sacred cows and small gods who cannot be touched in Buhari's government but if you are not fair and equitable in your government, If there is nepotism where only one section is giving positions in your government, then there will be problems.

"There is an iota of truth in what the southern governors said on some sections being highly favoured at the detriment of others.

According to him, "We hope and pray that Allah has expetiated our sins and we are brand new today and I have already sent out my message that, as a nation, we need to reflect deeply on our common existence because we are challenged by so many aspects of misdemeanors, crime and criminality and as a Muslim, most of it are coming from us, as members of the Islamic faith that is the issue of banditry, kidnapping and the rest".

"We must be very courageous to say it and that is not acceptable within the tenets of Islam. That is something that is very incongruous to the values of Islam and that we should fear God to make sure that we don't give ourselves, our communities and even our religion a bad name. We have to change. Of course, this issue is really expanding or escalating to other parts of the country.

He also declared that "we know these bandits; we know where they stay and what they do. Sometimes they are aided and abetted by us. We should fish them out".