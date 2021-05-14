Nigeria: Adegunwa Anticipates More Grammy As Rite Food Backs Nigeria Idol

Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria's leading food and beverage company, has predicted that the country will win more Grammy Awards in the years to come because the country is littered with great talents in music , comedy and spoken words.

Speaking with content drivers and journalists recently in Lagos, Adegunwa explained that his company is in support of the ongoing sensational music talents show the Nigeria Idol because it will bring out the best of many talents across the country.

He added that the gesture is also to express his company's commitment to talent discovery in music through the Nigeria idol and secondly to express interest in the creative industry generally.

According to him, the recent Grammy by Nigeria Burna Boy which immediately put the country on the global honour roll, is a validation of the many talents that abound across in Nigeria

Adegunwa said however that for the best to be discovered, young artists have to be given the necessary push.

"There must be a propelling platform which we believe the Nigerian Idol provides. For us at Rite Food Limited, we are committed to the Nigerianess of positive energy , talents in music, creative art and ideapreneurship that will earn Nigeria the international accolades", he said .

At the events, many of the participants tried their talent in the first Bigi media Idol where the sum of N250,000 was given to the best singer, N150,000 was given to the second position and the third position got N100,009. Seven other participants went home with the sum of N50,000 as consolation prizes.