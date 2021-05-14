Rwanda: Using Karate Skills in Real Life - Byukusenge Shares His Story

During high school, it was a must for all students to participate in extracurricular activities - particularly sports. Clement Byukusenge had no preference and didn't know which way to go.

After taking time to observe how different games are played, he finally resolved to join the school's karate club.

Since making the decision, he says, he has never looked back and credits Rwamagana-based Saint Aloys secondary school for shaping his karate career.

In an interview with Weekend Sport, the 24-year-old said it has been 11 years since he joined karate.

"Karate has been an essential part of my life, and I am proud of. It helped me discover myself, and what I am able to do as an individual, a self-awareness I did not have before," he said.

Byukusenge also noted the martial art has also had great impact on his self-esteem and confidence. "This has been beneficial in my day-to-day life; at home, work and how I get along with other people in the community."

Besides changing his life, through karate Byukusenge was also able to make great strides in the sport, including winning medals on local and regional stage. The black belt second-dan holder is also a trainer, and has inspired many to join karate.

In 2019, the national team player struck a gold medal at the African Karate Championships in the under-60kgs weight category. The competition was held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Although he juggles practicing karate and other responsibilities, he underlines that the game helps him cater to the bills and other financial commitments that he would otherwise not be able to pull off.

Looking into the future, Byukusenge says, there is a long way to reach the peak of his career. But, he is optimistic.

"This [martial] art is difficult to master and requires a lot of discipline, which is also a skill that is always paramount in all martial art trainees."

"With discipline, there is a lot one can achieve - in karate and outside the sport."