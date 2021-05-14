South Africa: Employment and Labour On Private Sector Partnership On Job Placement

press release

3000 workers placed in jobs as partnership between Employment and Labour and private sector bear fruit

Private-public partnerships work. That was the message delivered by the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Boitumelo Moloi when she hosted a breakfast today with three companies who have decided to use the services of the department to source labour.

The three companies are the Langeberg & Ashton Foods - part of Tiger Brands (LAF); Rhodes Food Group (RFG) and Ceres Fruit Growers (CFG) and they have been working closely with the Department especially the Worcester Labour Centre and the Provincial office to source seasonal labourers for its intensive industry.

"This project between the Department of Employment and Labour through its Public Employment Services is not only the epitome of a successful public private partnership but a blueprint of how we can work together to ensure that we create employment opportunities for the people of this land.

"This success story which is further proof that the fight against the triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment will only be defeated if we all put hand to wheel and do something to change the situation. This is particularly fitting that we are celebrating this success a day before our Budget Vote.

"It is because we understand that the unemployment is not only a lack of material things, but it also results in the lack of dignity which may invariably feed into many other ills that our society is facing. We also understand that we share a common destiny and therefore partnerships are the way to the future," she said.

DM Moloi recalled the violence that engulfed De Doorns and alluded that this partnership was borne out of those dark days.

"People born in this country were up in arms because they felt that foreign nationals were being given priority for the job opportunities in the farms. I salute the departmental officials who pursued a solution to this and worked hard in convincing local companies that they could partner with us in helping them secure labour and it is working very well," she said.

The partnership, which dates back to 2017 and is in line with key elements recognized by the International Labour Organisation, has seen employers engaging services of the Department through the Public Employment Services to source workers for the food processing industry in the area.

This was done through recruitment projects that seek to facilitate the updating of individual work seeker profiles to suit the needs of potential employers. Furthermore, PES has provided links to other departmental services like the social relief funds Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund.

Replying for the companies, Philippe Olivier said this partnership meant that they now do not have to have work seekers standing in front of the factory gate. "It is also easier and quicker for us because through their database, we can get work seekers who have already been trained and the companies does not have to start from scratch. It also removes the long time it would take to recruit as the Department's system already has the people that are needed to do the job.

"This also creates an opportunity for other employers to use the database as recruitment tool for more permanent filling of positions," he said. At its peak in December, these companies engage at least 4620 workers and this comes down to an average of 2800 between January and May.

So far, the Department has placed at least 3000 people and as the DM Moloi said, "this was particularly important as one person earning some money feeds up to ten others and the ripple effects are obvious" she said.

She thanked the companies and challenged more companies to use the Department. "Our system is free of charge. We train the workers for you. All you have to do is to provide the opportunities and we will be able to help with the required warm bodies. In this case, we all win and the companies create sustainable business," she said.