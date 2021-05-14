Namibia: European Union Commits to a Lasting Partnership With Namibia

The European Union Reaffirmed Its Long — term partnership with Namibia on 7 May during the celebration of Europe Day, held in Windhoek.

Speaking during the event, Sinikka Antila, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Namibia said Namibia and the EU believe in rule-based world order and multilateral approach for resolving global challenges.

"I can confirm that the EU has been and will continue to be one of Namibia's main development partners. In recent years, the cooperation has largely focused on education, agriculture and especially, livestock development as well as trade support, climate change, biodiversity and conservation. We work with the Namibian Government but also with civil society and grassroots organisations. We coordinate closely and work together with EU Member States and with the United Nations," Antila said.

Hosted under the banner "Stronger Together," the event celebrated the strong relationship between the Republic of Namibia and the EU, showcasing EU's involvement through various projects in Namibia and enabled the Namibian community to engage with the EU and its 5 Member States represented here in Namibia (Finland, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain).

Penda Naanda, Executive Director at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said Namibia continues to enjoy excellent relations with the European Union, in the areas of trade, investment, tourism and development cooperation, amongst others.

"The EU market remains an important market for Namibian exports. In 2019, Namibia exported goods valued at over EURO 1.1 billion (N$ 19 billion). Export products ranged from agricultural products to fisheries as well as mining commodities," he explained.

The Economic Partnership Agreement concluded between the EU and the SADC EPA States, of which Namibia is a member, allows for duty free, quota free market access from Namibia to the EU with the exception of arms and ammunition. Similarly, in 2019, European exports to Namibia were valued at over EURO 425million (N$ 7.2 billion).

The annual Europe Day commemorates the Schuman Declaration of 9 May 1950, calling on the nations of Europe to unify and make war in the continent no more possible.

EU member states representatives (FLTR) H.E. José del Palacio Tamarit, Chargé d'Affairs of Spain ; H.E. Sébastien Minot, French Ambassador ; H.E. Herbet Beck ; German Ambassador - far right, Amb. Penda Naanda and Amb. Sinikka Antila.