Namibia: Construction of Endola-Eembo District Road Commences

14 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Deputy Minster of Works and Transport, Veikko Nekundi officiated the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the District Road 4113: Endola-Eembo in the Ohangwena Region last week.

Nekundi congratulated the contractors and urged them to address the challenges that they may experience with urgency in order to avoid delays of any king on the project.

He also urged the contractors, inclusive of the SMEs and the consultant team to consider investing into Corporate Social Responsibility especially for the communities along the road to be constructed.

"This will be embraced by community members and it will positively change their lives forever," he added.

Nekundi lauded the Roads Authority (RA) and the country at large for the high quality of roads, while also urging the RA to do more in terms of maintaining gravel roads which are mostly in a sorry state.

Nekundi expressed shock and dismay on culvert dumped in the bushes or along the rivers and roads despite there being a need for the installation of these culverts to allow access by the communities, especially during the rainy seasons.

"The RA must also ensure that its tender regulations and terms of the contract must dictate to procure road materials that are locally value added such as paint, plates and bitumen," he added.

Nekundi meanwhile called on Namibians to dry up the swimming pool and dams of excuses and deliver tangible projects for the country's development.

