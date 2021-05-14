Africa-France Summit Postponed Due to Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Gouvernement français/Wikipedia
France President-elect Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron.
14 May 2021
Radio France Internationale

The Africa-France summit, which was to be held in early July in Montpellier, southern France, has been pushed back to early October because travel constraints linked to the Covid-19 epidemic will be "insufficiently lifted this summer", the town hall announced on Friday.

The health crisis had already forced the Élysée to cancel last year's Africa-France summit planned in Bordeaux. This time, the Covid-19 travel restrictions led the presidential palace to postpone the event.

"The travel constraints set at the international level will be insufficiently lifted this summer to allow the arrival of hundreds of guests from the African continent. Without their massive presence, the event would lose much of its meaning," wrote Montpellier town hall in a statement.

🤝 Au regard du contexte sanitaire international, le Sommet Afrique-France, qui devait avoir lieu au Corum, est reporté aux 7, 8 et 9 octobre prochains.

The event, planned from 8 to 10 July, will now take place from 7 to 9 October 2021, the French presidency confirmed to AFP.

"These dates should allow the organisation of this important summit for our country and our territory in an ambitious format," the statement added.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

