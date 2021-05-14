Liberia: President Weah Constitutes Special Committee to Mediate Nimba County Land Conflict

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has constituted a special presidential committee to mediate lingering land disputes in Nimba County towards finding an amicable solution.

The Nimba County Conflict Resolution Committee, as the President named it, is charged with the responsibility to, amongst other things, fully investigate reported land dispute in Nimba County, particularly in Ganta, establish the root cause(s) of the recent violence in the county, and make recommendations for resolution.

The committee is expected to report to the President in 60 days.

The Minister of Internal Affairs will chair the Committee while the Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority will serve as the co-chairperson.

Members of the Committee include the President of the Nimba County Bar Association; Chairman of the Liberian Council of Churches; head the Liberia Muslim Council; Chairman of the National Traditional Council of Liberia, and President of the National Civil Society Union of Liberia.

Other members are Bishop Isaac Winker, Sheikh Abubakar Mory D. Sumaworo, the Grand Mufti Republic of Liberia, Chairman of Nimba KWADO, Former Superintendent Dorr Cooper, and Sekou Kalasco Jomanday Damaro as liaison.

Senators Prince Y. Johnson and Jeremiah Koon of Nimba County are members, while Presidential Legal Advisor, Cllr. Archibald Bernard, will serve as advisor to the Committee.

A fortnight ago, the Liberian Chief Executive brought together parties of the Ganta City land dispute at the Ministerial Complex to have a firsthand interaction with them and promised to put into place a committee that would explore the details of the matter and find a solution.