Nigeria: NEMA Hands Over Relief Materials to 24,925 Households in Niger Says 14 LGAs in Need of Support

Abuja — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday hinted that it has commenced direct distribution of relief materials to 24,925 household of displaced persons affected by banditry in Niger State.

This is even as it revealed that 14 local government areas of the state affected by banditry are currently in need of food and support.

The Director-General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), flagged off the relief distribution in Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The NEMA DG, who was represented by the Head of Minna Operations Office, Hajiya Zainab Ahmad Saidu, while sympathises with the affected persons, stated that the relief materials approved by President Muhammadu Buhari were delivered to compliment the efforts of the state government and others, to provide succor over their situation.

Muhammad in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday by the Head of Media and Public Relations of the agency, Mr. Manzo Ezekiel, explained that a joint assessment recently conducted by staff of NEMA and Niger State Emergency Management Agency showed that the displaced persons are in stable condition.

According to him, "It was on this basis that the presidential approval was obtained and the requisite materials comprised of 5,412 bags (10kg) of rice, 5,412 bags (10kg) of beans, 500 kegs of vegetable oil, 500 cartons of seasoning cubes and 500 bags of iodized salt were delivered to them."

He further explained that the materials would be distributed directly to the affected persons in the IDP camps and host communities by NEMA staff in collaboration with officials of the state emergency management agency.

Muhammad noted that the beneficiary LGAs include Rafi, Shiroro, Bosso, Munya, Paikoro, Mariga, Kontagora, Magama, Mashegu, Wushishi, Rijau, Borgu, Lapai and Lavun.