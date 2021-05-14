Nigeria: Govt to Resuscitate Special Court for Terrorism Suspects - Malami

14 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that the federal government will soon resuscitate special court for the trial of terrorism suspects.

He reiterated the commitment of the federal government to end insurgency and other forms of insecurity ravaging the country.

Malami, in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Muslims yesterday, said the Buhari administration is planning to resuscitate the special court for the trial of terrorism suspects in order to checkmate the menace.

In a statement made available to journalists by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister urged Muslims to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the lessons learnt during Ramadan.

According to him, Ramadan comes with numerous lessons, including sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.

"In addition to the prosecution of 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers, the government has taken more measures to counter the twin troubles of insurgency and insecurity in the country.

"Very soon, the federal government will, through the Federal Ministry of Justice's Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country in order bring to book all those found guilty so as to serve as deterrence to others," he added.

The minister also saluted the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, and urged them to maintain the tempo even beyond Ramadan.

