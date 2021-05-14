Liberia: President Weah Hails Muslims As They End Ramadan

13 May 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has hailed Liberian Muslims for their endurance, farsightedness and commitment demonstrated during the month-long Ramadan period.

The President said in a statement: "As my Liberian Muslim brothers and sisters climax the end of Ramadan 2021, I congratulate and thank all of them for their moral and spiritual endurance, far-sightedness and prayers offered for our beloved nation and people."

President Weah particularly applauded Liberian Muslims for "remaining law-abiding and patriotic during these very difficult and trying times in our nation's history."

He enjoined further them to continue to pray for peace, and a reconciled Liberia that will bring national development, growth and peace.

It can be recalled that President Weah on April 13, 2021, the day Liberian Muslims began the annual observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, congratulated and urged them to pray for the peace and development of Liberia.

He also urged them to pray for the end of the massive and devastating consequences of the Coronavirus being experienced by the world.

Fasting in RAMADAN is one of the five pillars of Islam obligatory upon all adult and healthy Muslims.

