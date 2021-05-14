Nigeria: One Injured As Another Gas Explosion Rocks Abeokuta

Barely 24 hours after an explosion triggered by refrigerator gas killed three, another gas explosion has rocked Abeokuta, Ogun State, as Muslims celebrated Eid-el-Fitri on Thursday.

Daily Trust reports that three persons were burnt to death with four others injured in a gas explosion that rocked the Oke-Igbore area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Wednesday.

The Ogun State Fire Service has confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

Just like Wednesday's fire outbreak, Thursday's explosion was reportedly triggered by refrigerator gas.

It was gathered that the only victim of the inferno had been amputated, while still struggling for life at the hospital.

"Fire Service Headquarters has again today, Thursday 13th May 2021, received a distress call to a house on fire at Sowemimo Street, off Mercy road, Abeokuta at about 08:30 hours early this morning.

"Firemen quickly got to the scene, extinguished the inferno which was caused by refrigerator gas.

"One victim suffered a serious injury and was thereby taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba for medical attention.

"No life was lost in the explosion, but it was gathered that the victim has been amputated," the statement said.

Director of the State Fire Service Director, Engr Fatai Adefala, advised the public to be more careful when handling flammable substances.