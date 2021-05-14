Nigeria: Those Agitating for Yoruba Nation Are Novices - Ladoja

14 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, has described those agitating for Yoruba nation as novices for calling for secession.

He said some of the agitators for Yoruba nation didn't know what it meant as none of them knew how the war in Syria started.

Ladoja who spoke during this year celebration of Eid-el-Fitri celebration in Ibadan said he supported the ban on open grazing.

He said: "We are still practising what was on ground 50 years ago. Let's find a way of going for a sustainable system. The number of cows people are eating today has increased.

"I support the ban on open grazing. There is the existence of open grazing. It has been there for long in the state. Some parts of the country feel cheated in the appointment into offices in the country. This is normal when we have incompetent people in power.

"Some of the agitators for Yoruba Nation don't even know what it means, nobody knows how the war in Syria started and it takes years before it ends.

"They have to take it easy. There will be time God will give us good leaders".

Meanwhile, a senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Senator Fatai Buhari, on Thursday, said the Senate is yet to see reason to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senator who stated this when he paid a Sallah visit to former Governor Rashidi Ladoja pointed out that impeaching a president has a process.

