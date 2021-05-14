Kenya: Top 5 Paternity Scandals in the Celebrity World

Paternity scandals are increasingly becoming the common denominator within celebrities.

Here is a list of celebrities who've been subjected to DNA tests to ascertain their paternity in recent times.

1. Kabi Wa Jesus - When it was first revealed the Youtuber, real name Peter Kabi had an eight-year daughter named Abby with his cousin Jasmine, he was quick to deny.

As a matter of fact, Kabi with his wife Milly Wa Jesus, whose real name is Millicent Ng'ang'a created a video dubbed 'Who is Abbey' where they played the victim.

Kabi consistently denied being Abby's father and instead insisted the eight-year-old was his niece.

Kabi who'd been accused of being a deadbeat father was eventually compelled to undergo a DNA test that confirmed him to be Abby's father. With nowhere to hide his face, he did the sane thing and took full responsibility for his actions while apologizing and promising to take care of the girl he'd neglected for years.

2. Prof Hamo - No one, perhaps, has hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past month like media personality whose real name is Herman Kago.

News of him requesting a DNA test for two children he sired with fellow comedian Jemutai was followed by losing a prime radio job at Hot 96, has had everybody talking.

Hamo is said to be the one who requested the paternity tests following Jemutai's expose' that he had stopped supporting the two children. Jemutai claimed the comedian stopped providing for their kids sometime last year. Hamo denied the allegations saying he has always been responsible to all of his kids only to ask for a paternity test to ascertain if the two children were actually his.

3. Bahati - In December 2018, gospel singer turned secular Kevin Bahati whose real name is Kelvin Kioko confessed to having taken a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of his child Mueni Bahati.

Bahati sired the child with ex-girlfriend Yvette Obura. Bahati made the confession after reports emerged weeks after his wife Diana welcomed their first child named Heaven claiming he has secretly carried out a DNA test on the baby without his wife's knowledge.

Obura had earlier on blasted Bahati for dumping her when she was pregnant with the baby claiming that the singer had initially denied he was responsible for the pregnancy.

4. Diamond Platnumz - Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto recently opened up the lead on a cheating affair she had with singer Diamond, whose real name is Naseeb Juma, at the time he was dating South African socialite Zari Hassan, the mother to his two children. In an interview with Wasafi TV, Hamisa revealed that she had three miscarriages with all the pregnancies resulting from an affair with Diamond.

This was before she finally gave birth to their son Dylan. Hamisa further said that when Dylan was born rumours started swindling on social media claiming Starehe MP Jaguar was the father.

When Diamond got hold of the news, he requested for a DNA test to be conducted on the child via a text he sent to her which read, "I know it's not right but I would like us to have a DNA test." The paternity test turned out positive.

5, Harmonize - The former Wasafi signee's paternity drama was rather interesting. News that his four year marriage to Italian wife Sarah Michelotti had come to an end, emerged after he confessed to have sired a daughter in 2019 with another woman.

However, Sarah hit back calling out Harmonize for misleading his fans with wrong information. Sarah claimed the reason why he walked out of the marriage was that she was tired of dating a serial cheat.

Sarah went on to add that the daughter Harmonize was claiming to be the father isn't his as they had two DNA tests conducted in South Africa which turned out negative. To support his claims Sarah shared the two DNA results. But even then, Harmonize continues to pride himself as the father of the little girl.