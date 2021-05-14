Tanzania: Tic Goes for Call Centre to Improve Services

TANZANIA Investment Centre (TIC) has introduced call- centre to enable investors get correct information in a move to improve investment climate in the country.

The call centre was launched in Dar es Salaam by the Permanent Secretary in Prime Minister's Office (Investment), Professor Godius Kahyarara and TIC Director General Dr Maduhu Kazi at the TIC headquarters.

Professor Kahyarara said the introduction of the centre was among the on-going improvements, geared to attract more investors.

He said the aim of the centre was to enable investors and other stakeholders to get the right information at the right time through mobile phones, email and internet.

The centre will offer direct information about different investment opportunities available in the country, investment policies and procedures, including getting licences and permits, among other services.

Also, would-be-investors will be able to follow up their application processes, through the call centre and advised on their current status regardless the callers'whereabouts.

The core aim of the call centre was to make sure the would-be-investors get correct information at the right time and ring-fenced them away from unscrupulous people.

The centre, according to the PS, will be used as platform for receiving feedback from investors about TIC services.

TIC is creating a Tanzania Single Window for Investment which will connect all systems used by different institutions to facilitate One Stop Centre.