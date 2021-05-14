Tanzania: Govt Endorses Regulations On Conserved Areas

THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has passed new regulations (Special Wildlife Investment Concession Areas) to allow major investments in wildlife conserved areas in order to boost income and the number of tourists.

Signing the regulations in Dodoma this week, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro said that the new regulations will allow large scale investors from within and outside the country to set up tourists' facilities such as big hotels in the areas.

Dr Ndumbaro said that before endorsing the regulations, his ministry will spend time for critical review, citing examples from other countries, indisputably the regulations will open doors to more investors who will promote tourism sector through investments in wildlife areas.

The regulations will open the curtains for big investments like the Grumeti in Arusha, which the Minister said will also welcome billionaire tourists, celebrities, and popular figures to Tanzania.

"In Tanzania, we are doing better in conservation issues, but we are far behind in tourism. The regulations will attract and contribute to the tourism sector, because when you have invested attractive facilities in the areas; you will attract more tourists," he said.

However, the minister called on Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) to ensure that those regulations should practically be activated immediately.

"TAWA brought these regulations since 2018, after the critical reviews we passed it. Now you (TAWA) must work without any excuses, we want to see the expected changes," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Major General (retired) Hamis Semfuko who is the TAWA's Board Chairman said that they decided to draft the regulations following pressure from stakeholders who are keen to invest in the areas, but there were no rules to guide the game.

Semfuko said TAWA started working on the regulations since 2018, because some stakeholders had showed interest to invest in the areas.

"That kind of investment should be made official because we gave out a piece of land at a lease of a maximum of 30 years. So we must have regulations that could protect the interest of both sides, the government and the investors." he added.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dk. Allan Kijazi insisted that TAWA should be bold and strong on the implementation of those regulations to deliver the intended results.

Also, Dr. Kijazi urged all institutions under the dock, including TANAPA and TFS (Tanzania Forest Service Agency) to grasp the opportunities underlined in the regulations to increase the area of investments to attract tourists.

"Our target is to record at least 5 million tourists per year in 2025. That could be attained if we put strong and realistic strategies," said Dr Kijazi.