Tanzania: Adhere to Procurement Laws, Civil Servants Told

14 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula in Mwanza

MWANZA Regional Commissioner (RC), John Mongela has called upon civil servants here to demonstrate a strong commitment to integrity and ethical values while engaging in procurement processes in their institutions to realise the value for money when implementing development projects.

Mr Mongela made the call during the workshop on laws, regulations, guidelines and public procurement systems that attracted executives and civil servants from institutions located in the region.

The training was aimed at building the capacity for the employees to enable them carry out their procurement responsibilities in accordance with the public procurement laws and regulations.

The regional commissioner said development of councils depends on the effectiveness of staff in implementing procurement activities as per the laws and regulations which, among other things, require all stakeholders involved in procurement processes to adhere to the principles of integrity and patriotism.

"We must adhere to the principles of integrity and patriotism for the development of our country and support the aspirations of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. "Should cases related to lack of integrity and negligence be confirmed among staff in the region, serious action will be taken against them," said Mr Mongela.

He directed Mwanza Regional Administrative Secretary to ensure public institutions employ the Tanzanian National e-Procurement System (TANePS) in all their procurement process as the laws require.

The Training and Advisory Services Manager at the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Eng Mary Swai said participants were enlightened on the proper use of the "Force account" system which is used by many public institutions in projects implementation.

"We are aware that 'Force account' has been marred by a lot of challenges in its implementation although the approach has been implemented with the aim of reducing costs," noted Eng Swai.

Among challenges include poor management of projects by supervisors, lack of knowledge on construction issues, lack of management costs as well as the lack of integrity on the part of some managers.

The two-day training was attended by 100 participants including members from procurement bodies, Heads of departments, staff from procurement management units, lawyers and internal auditors from all councils and institutions in Mwanza Region.

Similar sessions have been carried out in 15 regions in the country including Ruvuma, Njombe, Iringa, Kagera, Shinyanga, Kigoma, Geita, Rukwa, Katavi, Tabora, Mbeya, Dodoma, Songwe, Mara and Simiyu, with this regard Mwanza becomes the 16.

