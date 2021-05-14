South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 605 252 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 605 252.

Today, 44 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 2, Free State 19, Gauteng 13, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 5 which brings the total to 55 012 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 520 878, representing a recovery rate of 94,7%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of vaccinations completed under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 455 169.

Wishing our Muslim Brethren a Safe Eid Mubarak

The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end- we join the Muslim community in celebrating the Festival of Eid ul Fitr as loved ones come together to mark this auspicious occasion.

We celebrate Eid at a time when the world is faced with a major pandemic of devastating consequences to all. In South Africa we are seeing a resurgence that could turn into a fully blown third wave- having been through two devastating waves, we must work together to prevent history repeating itself.

During Ramadan, our Muslim brethren have exercised discipline by abstaining from food, drink and other pleasures from sunrise to sunset. Their resilience has been strengthened by regular daily prayers- all of which makes this month so special.

I therefore appeal to the Muslim community and all South Africans to draw from this strength as we continue to celebrate our religious holidays responsibly. As we come together with our loved ones, let us not forget the rules of social distancing, wearing of masks and limiting the size of our gatherings.

Brothers and sisters, I wish you happiness and prosperity from the bottom of my heart and I pray that Allah makes our struggles meaningful and answers our prayers as we fight this pandemic. Together, we shall overcome, Inshallah!