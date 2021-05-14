Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Makonde DCC Violence 'Ring Leaders' Freed On $10 000 Bail

Four Zanu-PF activists, who were allegedly involved in intra-party violence that broke out last weekend, were Thursday granted $10 000 bail each.

Two of the arrested activists, namely Simbarashe Guvheya (40) and Zivanai Busai (37) are loyal to Information deputy minister, Kindness Paradza.

The female pair of Ruth Chikukwa (40) and Mirriam Mudoti (42) popularly known as 'Boko Haram' was also dragged to court jointly facing public violence charges.

Chinhoyi magistrate Tapiwa Banda granted $10 000 bail each, coupled with reporting conditions to the quartet who were self-actors in their bail application.

The presiding magistrate quashed arguments by investigating officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Newten Musende who was opposing bail.

The detective had argued public violence was a serious offence which attracted custodial sentences if accused persons were convicted.

He averred Guvheya, Busai, Chikukwa and Mudoti were likely to interfere with witnesses as they lived in the same locality and all belonged to Zanu PF.

The state case, led by Review Nikisi is that on 8 May 2021 at Chinhoyi Public Service Training Centre, Chikukwa and Mudoti and their accomplices, who are still at large, were at the venue where Zanu PF was holding a sanctioned meeting.

Guvheya and Busai and their accomplices, who are also still at large, arrived at the venue while aboard a black Zanu PF vehicle inscribed "Makonde Constituency" and belonging to Paradza.

When the activists met, a misunderstanding broke out between them and a fight broke out with the belligerents using various weapons which included stones, sticks and iron bars.

Upon their arrests, the activists exchanged accusations over who caused the violence.

Paradza has courted controversy within the party for allegedly shielding youth secretary Ketty Chanetsa from sanctions for alleged misdeeds.

Last weekend, police fired tear smoke to quell the riotous situation that unfolded as the beleaguered top government official convened the ill-fated meeting of 45 Zanu PF DCC chairpersons from Chinhoyi constituency.

The meeting venue was turned into a war zone as the deputy minister's militia armed with machetes, stones, beer bottles and a spear, arrived aboard his black party-issued double-cab truck before unleashing violence.

They were, however, subdued by the predominantly Chinhoyi-based activists who were demanding Chanetsa's removal, arguing they seconded her to the post, hence could recall her.

Chanetsa, whom Paradza seeks to protect, was recently barred from attending the organ's inaugural meeting held at the same venue for being a "G40 sell-out."

She is accused of leaking party information to social media personality Gugu Ncube a.k.a "Dr Amai", who in turn allegedly uses it to denigrate the party and its leadership through social media platforms.

Chanetsa also faces charges of fomenting divisions, holding unsanctioned meetings, gossiping, maligning and blackmailing senior party leaders.

She is also accused of faking her abduction by party colleagues during the emotive DCC elections last December, thereby putting the party's name into disrepute.