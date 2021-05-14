Kenya: Golf Chief Omuodo Allows Caddies Back to Work

Golf caddies have finally been allowed back to golf clubs across the country, but official competitions remain suspended until further notice.

In a communication to all club captains on Thursday, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Ben Omuodo said: "We have, in consultation with the Ministry of Health, reviewed the use of caddie services as an integral part of the game of golf and in the spirit of allowing the caddies to earn a livelihood, your members who wish to use their services on the golf course will, therefore, be allowed to resume."

He, however, said clubs are encouraged to arrange for the testing of the caddies for Covid-19, and must also provide hand sanitisers at the starters huts for use by both the players and the caddies. Omuodo added that players must provide their caddies with a little bottle of hand sanitiser for continuous use during the round.

"Caddies will be allowed the use golf trollies, and must not carry golf bags on their person, however, all other measures spelt out in the earlier letter remain unchanged. Let us all therefore remain responsible and keep ourselves and our caddies safe," said Omuodo.

Golfing activities for individual golfers in the country which had been suspended in April because of the third wave of the Covid-19, pandemic, resumed on May 2.

Omuodo had said golfers were free to play friendly matches.

"Following H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta address to the nation and more specifically, his direction that all sporting activities resume as guided by the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health jointly with the Ministry of Sports, we are glad to let you know that golfing activities may resume from Sunday May 22021. It is imperative to note that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us and that all golf clubs must play their role in protecting its golfers," Omuodo said in his earlier circular to clubs.

Though the services of the caddies has now been allowed, golfers must wear masks at all times, and that players must avoid gathering at the practice range or practice putting greens, identify how many golfers can safely use these facilities and ensuring the limit is observed.