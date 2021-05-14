Ghana: Church of Christ Inaugurates New AMC Members At Nsumia

Nsumia — An elder of the Mile Seven Church of Christ, near Achimota in Accra, Mr Addo Yobo, has asked Christians to avail themselves for the work of God and not refuse opportunities to serve in the church.

According to him, accepting the privilege to serve in the church and God brings immense blessings and God's favour to those who do so.

Elder Yobo, who gave the advice during the inauguration of new members for the Administrative Management Committee (AMC) ofthe Nsumia Church of Christ at Nsumia in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality, said the experience he had gained in life and in the church showed that if one offeredto serve God well, the person received a lot of blessings.

He said during periods where he refused the opportunity to serve in the church, he lost a lot of opportunities that came his way in his secular work.

Each of the 10-member AMC had been appointed to head a ministry in the church.

The members include Evangelist Edward Boakye, the Minister of the church and the overall administrator, who will oversee the Edification Ministry; Emmanuel Mensah, Evangelism; Dominic Asiedu Gyan, Building and Maintenance; and George Otchere Sefah, Welfare.

The others are David Habia, Finance; Samuel Nkrumah, Women's Ministry; Bismark Antwi, Youth Ministry; Eric Mensah, Children Ministry; James Agboada, Visitation Ministry; and Francis Mba Ayidaana, Secretary.

Elder Yobo, who inaugurated the new leaders, prayed for God's strength and blessings on the new AMC members to deliver on the mandate given them.

He urged the new leaders to cultivate the spirit of sacrifice and be prepared to sacrifice their money and time for the church.

Evangelist Boakye, who preached the sermon, told the new leaders that leadership was not about position but service and urged them to be humble to all the members of the church and not lord their position on them.

He advised the new leaders to guide, protect and mentor the church members and help them build their faith in God.

"A leader must know where the members live and what they eat and be example to the church members," he said.

Mr Eric Mensah, who spoke on behalf of the new leaders, thanked the church members for the confidence reposed in them and pledged that they would work to the best of their ability to promote the growth of the church.