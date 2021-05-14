Sierra Leone: Alfred Peter Conteh Vows Reform APC

Alfred Peter Conteh, who is currently battling in court with the Executive of the main opposition All People's Congress (APC),has vowed to force the party to accept reforms in the interest of all members and the country at large.

Conteh was one of the members of the National Reformation Movement (NRM), a radical group that took the APC party to court, demanding sweeping constitutional reforms.

Before joining the NRM, where he served as vice chairman; Alfred Peter Conteh had formed the APC Reformation Movement based in the diaspora.

After the NRM decided to drop the injunction matter against the party in the High Court, Conteh filed a fresh Exparte Notice of Motion upon which Justice Adrian Fisher restrained the party executive from conducting any activity until the matter is determined by the court.

The injunction restrained the defendants, former President Ernest Bai Koroma, in his capacity as Chairman and Leader of the party, and Ambassador Dr Alhaji Osman Foday Yansanneh, Secretary General, "whether by themselves, servants, agents, privies, workmen, officials, or howsoever called, from holding any conference, convention, meeting, rally, or from taking part or organizing any such conference, convention, meeting or rally geared towards nominating, proposing, selecting or electing any delegates and/or candidates into the party executives for the day to day running of the party, pending the hearing and determination of this application or further order of this court".

Recently in court, Justice Adrian Fisher declared all the party executive illegal and ordered that a delegate conference be held to elect delegates that would subsequently elect new executive of the party.

Peter Conteh returned home from US on Sunday, 9th May, but he was denied entry into the APC party headquarters where he was supposed to hold a press conference.

Meanwhile, Alfred Petter Conteh who was in court to restrain the APC party executive from holding any conference, rally, convention, or meetings until after the determination of the matter by the High Court, on Tuesday apologised for referring to APC lawyers as mediocres.

He made the above remarks on the Africa Young Voices Television.

Ady Macaulay representing the third defendant informed the court about Alfred Petter Conteh's utterances on television, stating that lawyers representing the party did not take that insult lightly and demanded for an open apology from Peter Conteh.

J. M. Jengo for the plaintiff acknowledged the statement of his client as an error against his colleague seniors at the Bar, adding that he has already admonished his client not to make such an unfortunate statement anymore.

Justice Adrian Fisher condemned in no on certain terms such action by the plaintiff and strictly warned him never again to make such insulting statement against respected learned lawyers, most of whom had taken years or decades educating themselves and perfecting their arts.

Peter Conteh openly apologized to the lawyers for his unfortunate statement, and promised never to repeat similar act anymore.

The judge later asked the plaintiff's lawyer to consider what he thought should constitute the fine for such misconduct by his client, but Lawyer Jengo apologised for the behaviour of his client.

On Sunday, Conteh noted that he would ensure the party adopts a democratic constitution that enable the participation of all and sundry.