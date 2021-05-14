Sierra Leone: Youth Affairs Minister Assures Payment of Stipends to NYS Corps

The Minister of Youth Affairs, Hon. Mohamed Orman Bangura last Thursday updated the press on the Ministry's policies and programmes about youth activities, employment and internship nationwide.

The Hon. Minister while responding to questions concerning the delay in the payment of stipends to the National Youth Service Corps members, assured members of the fourth estate of the government's commitment to pay stipends to NYS service members.

The Minister further stated that the delay was a result of an ongoing verification process by the Ministry of Finance to ascertain the amount of Corps members that were recruited into the 2021 Third Batch of NYSC.

"I agree there has been a delay in the payment of stipends for some couple of months now; we are working hard to address that. Let us however remember that such delay is just one of the prices we are paying for not being efficient in business and in handling state resources before now. The Ministry of Finance was shocked to learn that we recruited Eight (800), hundred young people into the NYSC.

So, they sent a team of auditors to audit the accounts of NYSC members at Rokel Commercial Bank to ensure that indeed we have 800 serving members in the scheme." The Minister clarified.

To further allay the fears of the citizenry, the minister assured pressmen that the NYS corps members verification process is at its final stage and that payment of stipends will commence within the next couple of weeks.

Minister Orman Bangura then admonished Corps Members to be resilient and steadfast to National Service, nothing that the National Youth Service is a New Direction Manifesto commitment that the government of H. E. President Julius Maada Bio is determined to ensure its full implementation.

In another similar development, the Hon. Minister updated the press about the postponement of the National Youth Conference and Youth Police Launch to the 27th and 28th of May 2021. Minister Bangura noted that the Youth in Agriculture Project has mobilized youth for the cultivation of Chiefdom Youth Farms in One Hundred Nineteen Chiefdoms across the country.

He went on to state that some of the Chiefdoms have already ploughed their One Hundred Acres and are getting ready to commence the planting of various crops including rice.

In the area of youth involvement in policymaking, Hon. Orman Bangura also disclosed to pressmen how the ministry had recently brought together in Kabala; policymakers, community stakeholders and youth leaders from different parts of the country to discuss Youth Inclusion in Decision Making Process.

Minister Mohamed Orman Bangura concluded his press update by pleading with young people to think creatively, be selfless and work harder for the transformation of themselves and the country.