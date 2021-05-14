Sierra Leone: BAR Association President Receives International Recognition

12 May 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

The President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association, Michaela Eddinia Swallow Esq. has received international recognition from the Institute of African Women in Law on its "Amandla! Women to Watch Edition".

The "Amandla! Women to Watch Edition" is part of the African Women in Law Speaker Series that aims to amplify the achievements and stories of African women in law. The Series is also a collection of short stories on women's achievements, challenges, resistance, resilience and solidarity.

Michaela Eddinia Swallow Esq. is the first Sierra Leonean female legal practitioner to be featured by the Institute of African Women in Law in its "Amandla! Women to Watch Edition". According to the Institute, through this project, the Institute of African Women in Law hopes to inspire, encourage and provide hope for future generations of young women across the globe. The Institute has also featured several distinguished women in law across the continent from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania to Zimbabwe.

Narrating her story, Michaela Eddinia Swallow Esq. said: "At a tender age, I fantasized of being a children's doctor, caring for babies. However, an encounter with injustice, taught me how seriously the law and access to justice can change lives." You can read the full story including her challenges and strategies as a female legal practitioner through this link published by the Institute of African Women in Law: https://www.africanwomeninlaw.com/amandla-womentowatch/michaela-eddinia-swallow

