Sierra Leone: MPs Suspend Sittings to Discuss Welfare Issue

11 May 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jariatu S.Jusu

Members of Parliament yesterday suspended sittings to discuss issues pertaining to their welfare, including health, among several others.

Parliament was supposed to receive the proposed Government Motion on the Freetown International Airport Terminal, which was to be laid yesterday, and, as well debate the Convention A/P, 1/7/92 on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and the long awaited Cybercrime Bill, 2020, which was sent to the Legislative Committee for thorough scrutiny.

Opposition Whip of the All People's Congress in Parliament, Hon. Hassan Sesay, had raised concern over the health condition of colleague Members of Parliament, who had fallen ill and could not access better medical attention.

He cried they buried three of their colleagues who died of curable diseases, thus demanding a thorough consideration into the welfare of Members of Parliament.

"Another young MP I cannot name here now is seriously sick without medical attention. Other people are enjoying the facility whereas we are suffering. I am urging that the House stand down until the issue is addressed. How much more do we have to bury for the issue to be treated with the serious it deserves?, he had questioned.

He further cited Hon. Alusine Osaio Kamara of Constituency 58, Kambia District, who was attending parliamentary sitting with the aid of a wheel chair and could not participate well in parliament.

Presiding Speaker of Parliament then, Hon. Segepor S. Thomas, recognised the issue as a matter of serious concern, especially one relating to the health of MPs.

