Sierra Leone: Kingho Mining Undertakes Ramadan Food Donation in Its 3 Mining Chiefdoms

11 May 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

Saturday 8th May 2021: Kingho Mining Company Limited has completed the distribution of food consignments comprising of rice, onions and cooking oil to indigenes in its three (3) operational chiefdoms of Dasogoia, Simiria and Sambaia in Tonkolili District, Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

During the presentation which took place at the residence of the Paramount Chief of Dasogoia Chiefdom, PC ABY Koroma, the PC on behalf of the three (3) chiefdoms appreciated the company. He expressed optimism that next year's donation would be done a bit earlier, but nonetheless expressed delight for the company's continuing support towards religious celebrations. He confirmed that similar donation was what Kingho Mining did for the Christian Christmas Festive season, and this continuing support shows religious tolerance. He expressed optimism that in the future, more of these donations will come.

Madam Judith Kosseh, Community Director of Kingho Investment Company, on her part said, the distribution to Muslims in the part of the country is a facet of the company's key priority of supporting indigenes of its direct mining communities during this Holy Month of Ramadan. She said, it's a gift from the company which she believes will serve the very good to the people.

Human Resource Manager, Kingho Investment Company, Mr Mohamed Daffae, whilst giving his input said, he hopes that donation will strengthen the relationship between the company and the people.

Honourable Rose Marie Bangura, of Constituency 055, whose constituency covers Simiria and Dasogoia chiefdoms said the gift is never too late. She called for oneness between her people and the company and recommended for more mutually beneficial work.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.