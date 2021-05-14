Sierra Leone: Kingho Mining Undertakes Ramadan Food Donation in Its 3 Mining Chiefdoms

Saturday 8th May 2021: Kingho Mining Company Limited has completed the distribution of food consignments comprising of rice, onions and cooking oil to indigenes in its three (3) operational chiefdoms of Dasogoia, Simiria and Sambaia in Tonkolili District, Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

During the presentation which took place at the residence of the Paramount Chief of Dasogoia Chiefdom, PC ABY Koroma, the PC on behalf of the three (3) chiefdoms appreciated the company. He expressed optimism that next year's donation would be done a bit earlier, but nonetheless expressed delight for the company's continuing support towards religious celebrations. He confirmed that similar donation was what Kingho Mining did for the Christian Christmas Festive season, and this continuing support shows religious tolerance. He expressed optimism that in the future, more of these donations will come.

Madam Judith Kosseh, Community Director of Kingho Investment Company, on her part said, the distribution to Muslims in the part of the country is a facet of the company's key priority of supporting indigenes of its direct mining communities during this Holy Month of Ramadan. She said, it's a gift from the company which she believes will serve the very good to the people.

Human Resource Manager, Kingho Investment Company, Mr Mohamed Daffae, whilst giving his input said, he hopes that donation will strengthen the relationship between the company and the people.

Honourable Rose Marie Bangura, of Constituency 055, whose constituency covers Simiria and Dasogoia chiefdoms said the gift is never too late. She called for oneness between her people and the company and recommended for more mutually beneficial work.