Sierra Leone: Duo Granted Le40 Million Bail for Assaulting Police Officer

12 May 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

Sorie King Kanu and Ishaka Conteh were on Tuesday, 11th May, 2021, granted Le20 million Leones bail after they made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1 for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The duo were before Magistrate Kekura on three counts of wounding, wounding with intent and assault on police contrary to Section 39 of the Police Act No.7 of 1964.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 8998 Taylor M. K, alleged that accused persons on Saturday 17th April 2021, at 'Wan Ose', Leather Booth Drive, Goderich in Freetown, maliciously wounded and assaulted the complainant (Patrick Kamara), a police officer who was executing his lawful duty.

After the charges were read to both accused persons, the second accused (Ishaka Conteh), pleaded guilty as charged on count three, but the first accused was not requested to take a plea because the offences were capital offences.

Sergeant Taylor is prosecuting the matter, but both accused persons were not represented in court.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura granted bail to both accused persons in the sum of 20 million Leones each plus two sureties each and that the surties must be residents in Freetown.

He further ordered that they must produce valid identity cards and the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

However, Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to Monday 17th May, 2021 for the first prosecution witness to testify.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.