Sierra Leone: Complainant Testifies in Alleged House Breaking Matter

Yusuf Anthony Kamara, complainant and an employee of Guma Valley Water Company (GVWC) on Monday, 10th May, 2021, testified against three accused persons in the on-going preliminary investigations into allegation of house breaking.

Mustaph Abdulai, Mathew Ibrahim Kamara, Mohamed Salliu Turay, were arraigned before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Freetown Magistrates' Court No. 1 on Pademba Road in Freetown after police alleged that on Saturday, 17th April, 2021, broke into entered the dwelling house of Yusuf Anthony Kamara at Laka Village in Freetown and stole items valued over ten million Leones.

Police slammed four counts related charges of house breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

Kamara who is an employee of Guma Valley Water Company and resident of Laka Village, Freetown, recognized the first accused and that he had known him for 10 years.

He testified that he had known the second and third accused for quite some time now.

He recalled on the 1st April and 30th April 2021, he realized that the sum of 10 million was missing from where he had kept it,adding that he was puzzled, after he realized that the alleged thieves did not break through any of the doors to access the money and other valuables inside his apartment.

He narrated that he reported the matter at the Adonkia Police Station and that the police asked as to whether he had any suspect in mind.

He told the court that he I replied in the affirmative because he had suspected the second accused person who had access to his apartment.

"We traced and found the second accused whom we confronted with the alleged theft matter, but he denied ," Kamara said.

He further narrated that he and his neighbours were discussing the issue when a man named Joseph told them to ask the first accused whom he had seen jumping into the complaint's place, while the second accused was receiving the goods being carted away with.

He said he and the police traced the second accused who also denied wrong doing when confronted with the issue.

He added that both alleged thieves were in their custody, and were to suffer mob Justice from neighbours but he insisted that they hand them over to the police.

"Before long, we conducted a search at the first accused's place and discovered two pairs of sneaker, one bag and a few other items, all of which belongs to me," he said.

"The first accused later confessed that it was the second accused that lured him into doing what he did. I and the police investigators, together with the first and second accused later met the third accused who enquired as to what the matter was and I briefly explained to him. The third accused then disclosed that the second accused met him a few days later with a bag and a wrist watch which he bought from him," he narrated.

The alleged stolen property is currently with the exhibit clerk who is expected to be in court on the next adjourned date.

The first and second accused persons were sent on remand, while the third accused remains on bail. Magistrate Sahr Kekura adjourned the matter to the 17th May, 2021.