Namibia: Altar Stabbing Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

Prince Pienaar (24), who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Madikizela Horaes (22), several times on Monday, including in front of a church altar, has been remanded in custody by the Khorixas Magistrate's Court.

Horaes was stabbed nine times before she ran into the /Ore-om wing of the Uitani parish of the Evangelical Lutheran Church at Khorixas.

She was stabbed once more at the altar as she sought refuge from her attacker.

Magistrate Erastus Hatutale earlier this week remanded Pienaar in custody for further police investigations.

He was charged with attempted murder and was informed that he could bring a formal bail application.

Horaes on Monday ran to the nearest church for cover while Pienaar allegedly ran after her brandishing a knife.

Horaes was assisted by a group of women who were singing hymns and reading scriptures inside the building.

One of the woman was Damara Queen Irmgard //Garoes, the wife of King Justus //Garoeb.

Horaes says Pienaar on Monday called her to Khorixas to collect some clothing for their three-year-old daughter.

"When I arrived, there was no problem between us. We went to Donkerhoek informal settlement to collect money," she says.

Horaes says when they arrived at Donkerhoek, they were informed that the person who had their money was not at home.

They then proceeded to Pienaar's family house to collect their daughter's items.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Subsequently, they started fighting in the street, she says.

Horaes says she ran into a nearby house where a woman took her to a room. Upon closing the door Pienaar kicked it open and stabbed her nine times.

She says she then ran to a nearby church.

Upon entering the church, Pienaar allegedly stabbed her again.

Inside the church, Horaes says she found the group of women.

As she tried to escape and called for a pastor, she says one of the women rushed to shield her from further attack by restraining Pienaar.

Church elder Cecilie Geises says: "If it was not for the queen holding his hand, he may have done something bad. He freed himself from the queen's hand and chased her with the other women."

//Garoes says: "I held the hand he was holding the knife with. We even threw a knife at him. After throwing stones he wanted to enter the church again. We blocked the door and told him it's enough."

Horaes was rushed to the Khorixas District Hospital, but has since been discharged.