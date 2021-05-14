Namibia: Ongwediva Approves N$146,5m Budget

The Ongwediva Town Council has approved a budget of N$146,5 million for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The total estimated revenue for the year has increased by 1,15% from N$144,8 million in the 2020/2021 financial year to N$146,5 million.

During the budget presentation, mayor Tarah Shalyefu said the council had prioritised key developmental projects like land delivery, urban planning and surveying of townships, provision of service infrastructure, compensation for crop fields, maintenance of gravel roads and the acquisition of machinery and equipment.

"Such estimates have an underlying purpose of addressing the socio-economic challenges facing our people, especially the delivery of serviced land and basic amenities, the upgrading of informal settlements to proclaimed townships, the promotion of investment and local economic development and the improvement of safety and social welfare.

Council initiated projects some of which will be finalised in the forthcoming financial year, like tarring of Church Street, construction of a sewerage reticulation plant at Extension 15, upgrading of the fire station, acquiring of a fire truck and construction of the sports field," said Shalyefu.

The developmental projects will cost the council about N$29,2 million.

Shalyefu said the council will survey Erven 230 and 231, Extension 6 and Efidi Extension 5, planning and township establishments south of Extension 17 and subdivision of land at Omatando for a combined N$895,652.

The council also identified and cleared land for the development of a multi-purpose sports facility for the town.

"The plan was completed and fencing materials were purchased during the 2020/2021 financial year. For the 2021/2022 financial year, council made a provision of N$1 million for phase two of the sports field project, specifically the construction of ablution facilities.

"This will enhance youth development through participation in various sport codes while developing and promoting sports tourism in Ongwediva. The construction of sleeping quarters for personnel on standby at the fire station was completed during the 2020/2021 financial year.

"However, due to a lack of funds, beds, chairs, kitchen facilities and gym equipment were not provided. The current situation is not conducive for swift response and action during emergencies. Council has therefore provided N$226 087 to bring the project to its logical conclusion," said Shalyefu.

He added that the council intends to acquire a bigger fire engine and a provision of N$2 million was made as a down-payment for the fire engine. Another N$3 million was provided to cater for the second and final instalment on the fire engine.

"Tractors used for removing skip containers shall henceforth not be allowed by law enforcement agencies to be driven on public roads in terms of legal provisions. To this end, a provision of N$1,3 million was made for the purchase of a new tipper truck to continue rendering quality services to our business customers," he said.

The council also made a N$6,3 million provision for the completion of the sewerage reticulation works at Extension 15 and N$5,6 million for the sewerage reticulation works at Sky phase one.

Provisions of N$1,3 million for the construction of storm water drains and N$147 826 for a new submersible pump were made.

The budget will be financed by funds as per medium term expenditure framework (MTEF) 2021/2022 amounting to N$2 million; sale of erven amounting to N$5 million; refunds by Roads Fund Administration amounting to N$2 million; operational revenue amounting to N$95,8 million; and council's own reserves of N$41,6 million.