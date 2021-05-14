Namibia: Zimbabwean Arrested Over Fake Covid-19 Certificate

14 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 30-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested in the Zambezi region on charges of fraud and forgery on Thursday, after he allegedly presented a fake Covid-19 certificate to border officials.

Zambezi police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident today, saying that it happened yesterday at the Ngoma border post. The suspect was arrested and a case was registered at the Ngoma Police Station.

"We still do not know where he got the fake Covid-19 results from, as investigations are still under way," Sitali said.

This is not the first incident reported in Zambezi regarding false Covid-19 results.

In January, two Zimbabwean men were arrested for selling fake Covid-19 results to a lorry driver for N$1 000. The two men, Andrew Hleza (45) and Christopher Mabureni (28), were were given admission of guilt fines of N$15 000 each.

