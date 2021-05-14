Namibia: Brit Faces Jail Stay On Murder Charge

A British farm owner charged with murdering one of his employees in a shooting incident in the Kamanjab area probably faces a substantial period of imprisonment if convicted, a magistrate said in a ruling at the end of a bail hearing this week.

In a ruling delivered in the Outjo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, magistrate Immanuel Udjombala said the evidence presented to him during the hearing of Briton Harvey Boulter's application to be granted bail indicated there is a strong case against Boulter.

The magistrate added that "if convicted a substantial sentence of imprisonment would in all probability be imposed" on Boulter, and that this increased the risk that he would decide to flee from Namibia if released on bail. Udjombala concluded that it would not be in the interest of the public or the administration of justice to release Boulter on bail.

He further stated that "there appears to be a real likelihood that the state will succeed in proving its case" against Boulter, who is charged with counts of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Boulter (51) was charged with murder after one of his employees, Gerhard van Wyk, died following a shooting incident at Boulter's farm, Kaross, situated between Kamanjab and Etosha National Park, on 27 February this year.

During his bail hearing last week, Boulter told the court the incident happened after an altercation during a braai at the farm, and that he felt he was under attack from Van Wyk and Van Wyk's son before a shot went off while he was holding a pistol against his chest and Van Wyk grabbed the gun.

The court also heard that Van Wyk's wife told the police Boulter had pointed the firearm at Van Wyk's head, and that Van Wyk pushed the gun away before a shot went off.

Van Wyk was shot in the abdomen. He died while being transported to a hospital.

Boulter was shot in his left hand during the incident.

The magistrate also recounted that according to Van Wyk's son, Boulter had been the initial aggressor during the incident. Van Wyk's son has told the police that Boulter assaulted him after he objected to a remark Boulter had made about his wife, and that his father then came to his assistance before the shooting happened.

The magistrate commented that Boulter's claim that he acted in self-defence was "astonishing", and that in the face of the evidence presented during the bail hearing Boulter's defence would not succeed.

Boulter told the court he has invested about N$150 million in Namibia over a period of 10 years, and has had permanent resident status in the country since 2017.

He also said he was saddened by the death of Van Wyk, who had been employed by him for 10 years, and that he has been receiving psychological therapy for post-traumatic stress and anxiety since his arrest.

Boulter, who was represented by defence lawyer Evert Gous, is due to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court again on 30 June. State advocate Ethel Ndlovu represented the prosecution during the bail proceedings.