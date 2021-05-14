Namibia: Katima Gets Private Hospital

A state-of-the-art private hospital is the answer to many patients' needs in Katima Mulilo, who were always referred to facilities hundreds, if not thousands of kilometres away to get specialist care.

Private and state patients were always sent to Rundu (500 km) or Windhoek (1228 km) putting their lives at more risk.

Enkehaus Private Hospital, a first of its kind at Katima Mulilo was inaugurated on Wednesday by the minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula.

Shangula welcomed the increase in private health facilities in the region, saying they lessen the burden on public health facilities.

"This new private hospital adds to the available health care services in this region and indeed in our country as a whole. It will go a long way to serve travellers and locals alike. As a gateway to Namibia from the north-east, Katima Mulilo requires services such as those Enkehaus private hospital is offering," he said.

Shangula said the health ministry will work closely with Enkehaus private hospital to promote the health and well-being of the people.

The hospital has a capacity of 14 beds consisting of a maternity suite, a theatre, an intensive care unit, a pharmacy, an outpatient department, diagnostic imaging, a computed tomography (CT) scan, a sonar, a mammography, and also provides ambulance services, with a staff complement of 33.

"These services will contribute significantly to the package of health services available in this region. In this regard, cooperation between this hospital and the regional health authorities, including the Katima Mulilo state hospital is therefore critical," he said.

Shangula emphasised the importance of vaccines in the fight against diseases such as the Covid-19 pandemic which the world is fighting.

"Vaccines are powerful tools in fighting transmissible infections. Vaccination has eradicated small pox on earth. It has brought diseases such as TB, measles and others under control. Namibia is a living example of how polio was eradicated through mass vaccination. We can achieve the elimination of Covid-19 in Namibia through mass vaccination," he said.

The minister urged everyone to get vaccinated, as it is the only way to return to normal life, shake hands, hug one another and to revive the economy.

Enkehaus director, Ernest Kombo, who also spoke at the same event noted that soon a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Katima Mulilo hospital so that patients will not be referred to other towns for specialised services because they can do it.

"While we are waiting for the memorandum to be finalised, we will in the meantime start offering free services weekly to state patients," he said.

According to Kombo, these services will include 10 CT scans, 10 consultations for state patients, 25 anascopy and endoscopy.