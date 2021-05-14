Namibia: Treasury Denies Two Entities Procurement Autonomy

NAMWATER, and the City of Windhoek have failed the assessment for autonomy to procure beyond the prescribed threshold.

Minister of Finance Iipumbu Shiimi announced on Tuesday that only NamPower has convinced the Ministry of Finance through the Public Procurement Unit (PPU) that it is capable of procuring high-value contracts without going through the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN).

The exemption was granted in line with Section 4 of the Public Procurement Act, 2015 which provides that: the minister may, with or without condition, determine and grant a general or specific exemption by way of a directive for specific types of procurement.

A public procurement decongestion project was born out of recommendations of the high level panel on the Namibian economy.

The panel revealed that the congestion at CPBN harmed economic development and growth as it delayed contract awarding and consequently delayed spending and flow of money in the economy.

A Procurement Capacity Assessment for Public entities as part of the larger public procurement decongestion project was launched last year after assessing specific areas of public entity capacity.

From November 2020 to early this year, three public entities namely, NamPower, NamWater and the City of Windhoek were assessed.

"From these assessments, NamPower scored favourably thereby demonstrating substantial capacity both in terms of human and institutional spheres as well as a good degree of compliance during past procurement processes which were drawn for the audit," said Shiimi.

"NamPower has therefore been considered as eligible for a temporary, yet conditional exemption from section 8 of the Public Procurement Act, for two years," the minister said.

Effectively, NamPower is permitted to internally undertake procurement above values provided for under category one for public entities, without referring such to the CPBN for execution, he added.

NamWater and Windhoek municipality will have to go through the CPBN for their big procurement as their current systems cannot be trusted to procure internally.

Shiimi explained that expediting procurement by NamPower among other strategic public entities, will go a long way in terms of public service delivery, and contribution to the infrastructural investment required for economic growth and development.

He added that the exemption will relieve the CPBN of some overload, allowing the board to efficiently and effectively handle procurement from other public entities which have not been exempted.

Shiimi said it will not be a wild west for NamPower, as they will be subjected to direct supervision and monitoring by PPU for all procurement which ordinarily would otherwise be executed by the CPBN.

Failure to comply by NamPower will result in the withdrawal of the exemption.

NamPower is expanding the country's generation capacity, with projects to be developed through Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) initiative and will be owned and operated by NamPower.

This involves big projects like the 40 MW Lüderitz Wind Power Project, 40 MW Otjikoto Biomass Power Project, 50 MW Firm Power (Anixas II) Project.

In addition to the projects highlighted above, NamPower is in the process of implementing the first utility-scale battery storage project in Namibia.

That will be integrating a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) into the transmission network to support the development and uptake of renewable energy plants in the country.

NamPower has embarked on a total of 33 new capital projects worth an estimated N$280 million and 19 new operating projects worth N$130 million with implementation started last year.

While hourly demand (MW) slowed down last year to 629MW from 633MW in 2019, excluding Scorpion mine - the decline could be attributed to the slowdown in economic activities last year.

The cost of electricity increased by 7,9% from N$3,9 billion achieved in 2018/19 to N$4,2 billion for 2019/20.

NamPower has also revealed the good rainfalls resulted in an increase in local generation of 41% in 2020 compared to 29% in 2019.

As a result, there was a decrease in imports from 71% in 2019 to 59% in 2020.

Energy Feed-in Tariff (REFIT) through Independent Power Producers (IPPs) recorded an increase of 11% of additional local supply from 2019 to 2020.

By the end of June last year, Energy Supply Composition included 7% from IPPs which is equivalent to what NamPower bought from the SAPP.

Under the REFIT purchasing power agreements contracts, NamPower purchased power at an inception tariff of N$1,37/kWh (solar) and N$1,08 kWh (wind), which is adjusted annually on 1 July with the Namibian Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The surplus generation enabled NamPower to export electricity through the Electricity Trading Market of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), generating N$479 million.

This means more local generation can lead to the country exporting to the regional market through the SAPP.

The quest is now to add 150 MW to the generation capacity of the country, which can also open up more off-taker agreements with IPPS.

As of the end of June 2020, applications for a total of 105 GWh were approved by the regulator to operate under the Modified Single Buyer Market Model.