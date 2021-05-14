Namibia: Gobabis Suspends HR Manager

The management committee of the Gobabis municipality on Monday suspended its manager for corporate services and human resources, Frieda Shimakeleni.

The council did not give reasons for her suspension.

However, chief executive officer Ignatius Thudinyane told The Namibian that Shimakeleni is being investigated for suspected misconduct.

Shimakeleni refused to sign her suspension letter on Monday and Tuesday after Thudinyane served it on her.

Thudinyane then opened a case of trespassing against Shimakeleni at the Gobabis Police Station.

"I need the assistance of law enforcement to get her evicted from the council premises at the municipality of Gobabis head office," he told police when he opened the case.

The CEO said that Shimakeleni's refusal to sign her suspension letter was due to a misunderstanding.

"This was cleared up on Wednesday morning and she signed," he added.