Namibia: Tribute to a Quartet of Departed Football Legends

"BB" Ouseb 1950 — 2021, Shoeshine Kambanda 1960 - 2021, Marry Gariseb 1953 - 2021, Juluka Doeseb 1960 - 2021

In a near carbon copy of generations gone by, old-time campaigners and Nomtsoub outfit Chief Santos have always unearthed an array of great footballers who went on to dominate the domestic football scene for many years.

Those that spring to mind are Engelhard Gariseb, Albert and Hannes Louw, Selle Auchumeb, Max Johnson, Steps Nickel, Benzil Khodiseb, Pele Damaseb, Gerros Uri-Khob, Lucky Kakuva, Frans Ochurub and Mohammed "Slice" Ouseb.

The latter is arguably the club's most recognisable footie as he went on to represent his motherland with distinction whilst enjoying successful spells with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Norwegian leading club Lyon Oslo. The sports-crazy Ouseb clan certainly played a significant role in the overall success of Santos.

Siblings Ticket, Townes, Richo and Pele were all great footies in their own right, while sister Dubahe was a formidable netballer during her formative years. Old man Simon Ouseb formed a rock-steady defensive partnership with the country's First Citizen Dr Hage Geingob, aka "Danger Point", in the heart of Etosha Lions' rearguard back in the day.

And while nephew Slice is a well-respected footie, his uncle Barnabas "BB" Ouseb was in fact the real deal. The soft-spoken, athletically-built devastating winger was a menace to many defenders, in the same vein as Brazilian legend Jairzinho.

Amazingly blessed with all the required ingredients for a complete footie, the towering forward packed dynamite in both feet, had a brilliant first touch and blistering speed, ably complemented by unbelievable dribbling skills. Sadly, the likeable retired footie has taken a bow from the game of life after losing a long battle with illness.

Famously going by the name of "BB", Barnabas rose to prominence when he moved to Khorixas to further his schooling at the revered Cornelius Goreseb Secondary School. He was duly drafted into the school's football team, alongside the ever- present Wilfred "Mini" Nawatiseb and Ananias "Bigman" Nanuseb." BB" got his blossoming football career off the ground with boyhood team Etosha Lions FC in his native Tsumeb.

While in Khorixas, he was recruited by local giants Robber Chanties, where he announced himself as a valuable squad member, playing alongside the versatile Eliphas Sabatha and many other highly gifted footies from that neck of the woods.

He later retreated to his hometown, and rejoined the "Lions of the North", then under the temporary care of South African ball wizard Percy "Chippa' Moloi, and was amongst the disgruntled squad members who resolved to rename the team to Chief Santos in 1969.

The players had a fallout with club honcho, the late Herbert Conradie, after the beanpole football administrator reneged on his promise to remunerate South African import Moloi for his services as initially agreed. As it turned out, Santos went on to dominate football in the maize triangle until the unavoidable emergence of exciting Grootfontein outfit Chelsea.

Nonetheless, Santos left a long-lasting legacy, and will go down in history as the team with the most lethal strike force spearheaded by "BB", Engelhard Gariseb, Jacobus Kubas and Selle Auchumeb. May their souls rest in peace, collectively.

Ode to a Brave Lion of Judah - Shoeshine Kambanda

Whilst bereaved members of Katutura giant-killers Hungry Lions FC are still mourning the sad passing of club stalwarts Rep Kanjaa and Molaiks Murirua, death has struck again. Retired tough-as-teak defender Gottfried Tjutju Kambanda, famously known as "Shoeshine' or "Ben Ntuli" amongst his vast circle of friends, has been reunited with his ancestors after succumbing to complications caused by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

The strongly-built defender joined the Brave Lions of Judah in 1983, having arrived from unfashionable Nau-Aib youthful outfit Marokko City Stars from the garden town (Okahandja). He was to play a pivotal role in the Invincible Lions' flawless march to the Central Football Association (CFA) division two league title in 1983.

The maroon-and-white outfit went on a rampaging unbeaten run without dropping a single point to clinch promotion to the CFA elite league in his debut season with the ambitious Brave Lions of Judah. "Shoeshine" will be best remembered for his memorable goal against Tigers in a tightly contested knockout cup encounter at the SKW stadium, which the Lions won 2-1.

He was also on the winning side when his new team clinched a gold medal in the inaugural edition of the SWAFA Chairmen's Cup, dispatching Chief Santos 1-0 in the final in 1984. Stocky forward Justice Basson netted the only goal of that match.

The bulky defender went on to represent the Brave Lions of Judah with distinction until his enforced premature retirement from competitive football after he was transferred to Okakarara, where he worked for the Ministry of Works and Transport until his compulsory retirement last year.

Colourful Footie "Juluka" goes West

News from down at sea level is that former Explorer Eleven and Orlando Pirates pocket-sized left-footed tricky winger Alphons "Juluka" Doeseb, younger brother of former Ghosts and Explorer Eleven FC calculated centre-back Samuel Doeseb, has succumbed to illness in his adopted town of Walvis Bay.

The Usakos-born "Juluka', as the stocky left forward was popularly known, played most of his football for exciting Kuisebmond outfit Explorer Eleven, and also had a short stint with Katutura giants Orlando Pirates before he retreated to parent team Explorer Eleven.

Dribbling Wizard goes mute - RIP Willem "Mera" Gariseb

Tseiblaagte outfit Real Fighters' talented attacking midfielder Willem "Mera" Gariseb is no more. The tallish, flamboyant dribbling wizard has died from illness in his hometown of Tses earlier this week. "Mera" will be remembered for his uncanny style of dribbling, ball wizardry, and of course his controversial eyebrow-raising trademark signature phrase.

Fully aware of his immense football talent, Mera was in the awkward habit of bragging tongue-in-cheek that he was capable of dribbling the entire opposing team on his own terms, including his Creator.

The slippery ball wizard also had a short spell with Katutura outfit Orlando Pirates, joining southern compatriots Killer Kamberipa, Alu Hummel, Steve Stephanus, Dokes Hange, Ambrosius Vyff and Bullet Hansen in the star-studded Buccaneers lineup.