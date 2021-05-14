Namibia: Nbl Employees Accused of N$6.3 Million Fraud

Four Namibia Breweries Limited employees made their first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the company of N$6.3 million.

The accused, Nguendjijama Mbaha (23), Jeva Gaseb (41), Itotjira Ndjavera (25) and Pinias Haikali (26) were arrested on Tuesday, and have been charged with fraud.

During their appearance before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo, Mbaha and his co-accused were each granted bail of N$10 000 with conditions attached - unopposed by the state.

The court ordered the group not to interfere with ongoing investigations as well as the state witnesses. Furthermore, they may not leave the district of Windhoek without informing the investigating officer dealing with their case. During their appearance, the accused informed the court that they will approach the Directorate of Legal Aid for legal representation.

The matter was then postponed to 12 August for further police investigations, and for the accused to obtain legal representation.

The prosecution is alleging that the charge of fraud is derived from the misrepresentation made by the accused on 26 April at their workstation at Namibia Breweries Limited and to their supervisor, Martin Cupido, in Windhoek.

They allegedly intentionally gave out false information to Cupido and/or Namibia Breweries Limited that crates or bottles were returned when in fact the trucks returned empty, and had no bottles or crates in them.

"The aforesaid knew that the trucks were empty, and the data they recorded was false. Thus, the aforesaid committed the offence of fraud," reads the court annexure.

The prosecution is alleging that Namibia Breweries Limited made a potential loss of N$6.3 million as a result of the accused's actions.

Latoya Mukumbo appeared for the state in the matter.