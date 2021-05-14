Angola: Foreign Minister Attends Inauguration Ceremony of Yoweri Museveni

14 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António attended Wednesday, on behalf of the Head of State João Lourenço, the inauguration of the re-elected President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

A note from the Press Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, released this Friday, states that Téte António is being accompanied by senior officials of his sector.

Eleven heads of State and representatives from various countries attended the inauguration ceremony held in the Kololo Independence ceremonial square, under preventive measures due to Covid-19.

Uganda's Museveni, 76, who has been in power since 1986, secured his sixth term in office.

