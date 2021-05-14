Angola: President Gets First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

President of Angola João Lourenço at the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019.

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço received Thursday the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and should complete the vaccination until next July.

Joao Lourenço received the Sputnik vaccine at Luanda's Paz Flor Tourist Complex, in Morro Bento, in the Urbano da Samba district.

Also received the first Covid-19 jab on Thursday the first Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, and the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Last Tuesday, Angola received 40,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine.

Angola foresees to vaccine about 54 percent of population, a total of 16.8 million, aged more than 16 years old.

The Executive expects to receive another batch of 20 million doses of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sputnik vaccines.

Joao Lourenço received the Sputnik vaccine at Luanda's Paz Flor Tourist Complex, in Morro Bento, in the Urbano da Samba district.

Also received the first Covid-19 jab on Thursday the first Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, and the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Last Tuesday, Angola received 40,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine.

Angola foresees to vaccine about 54 percent of population, a total of 16.8 million, aged more than 16 years old.

The Executive expects to receive another batch of 20 million doses of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sputnik vaccines.