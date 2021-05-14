South Africa: Police Arrest Westbury Gang Member

14 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Police's strife to combat gang-related crimes received a boost when a gang member from Westbury, Kemal Zita, was sentenced to two life and 71 years imprisonment.

Zita was found guilty on five counts of attempted murder, possession of unlawful firearms, possession of unlawful ammunition as well as aiding and abetting criminal activities committed for benefit of a criminal gang. All the sentences will run concurrently.

On 2 September 2017, in Westbury, Raymond Jansen was shot and killed by Varado gang members Faldeen Sampie Marks and Kemal Zita. They also shot and injured two people during the same shooting incident.

Two days later, on 4 September 2017, still in Westbury, Faldeen Marks and Kemal Zita fired shots that killed Ricardo Smith while injuring three other victims.

Police arrested both suspects and Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit carried out the investigation, gathering necessary evidence that led to the successful conviction and sentencing of the suspects.

Faldeen Marks is currently serving 274 years in prison after he was convicted on numerous murders in relation to gangster violence.

Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General, Elias Mawela, commended the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit member, Sergeant Antonio Chrispian Moutrey, on building a watertight case that ultimately led to the successful conviction and sentencing of the gang members.

"This is the result of a committed, hardworking and dedicated investigating officer. Combating of gang-related crime remains a priority of the SAPS in Gauteng and such a sentence will send a strong message to those who are still involved in gangsterism often associated with serious and violent crime," Mawela said.

