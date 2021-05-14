South Africa: 24 Police Officers Killed in First Three Months of 2021

14 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister Bheki Cele has decried the callous murder of 24 police officers in the country in the first three months of 2021.

Cele highlighted the plague while releasing the crime statistics of the fourth quarter of the 2020/21 financial year.

The "unfolding crisis", he said, had the potential to "threaten" the country's peace and stability.

"Eleven of them were killed on duty while preventing, combating or solving a crime," said the Minister at a briefing on Friday.

Some of the officers were attacked or ambushed, while conducting patrols, and had their official firearms stolen.

The National Crime Statistics the Minister released reflect crimes reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) from 1 January to 31 March 2021.

"So it cannot be normal that police officers who each day, go out there to protect and to serve, are killed and the public remains unshaken. There is no public outrage, no outcry from activists and NGOs and no one is demanding justice for them," said Cele.

The Minister said criminal acts against the police cannot be ignored and should be addressed at community level.

In addition, he urged the SAPS to improve and cultivate partnerships with communities.

"If we can maintain and improve these latest crime figures, we will turn the tide against crime. We cannot afford to give criminals terrorising communities, any room to breathe. It is clear they will stop at nothing to get their way, including brazenly attacking you as you do your job."

Meawhile, the Minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic had claimed the lives of 618 police officers in the past year.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.