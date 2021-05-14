South Africa: SA Braces for a Third Wave, Prepares for the Vaccine Roll-Out and Delays a New HIV and TB Plan By Two Years

analysis

This week, South Africa waited with bated breath for the vaccine roll-out to begin and for an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infections to break. Meanwhile, a survey reveals most South Africans would take the vaccine if given the chance. And the pandemic delays a new plan for HIV and TB health services by two years.

List of vaccination sites a 'work in progress', Mkhize says

The official list of vaccination sites is a "work in progress" and 130 public sector sites are expected to be active in the first week of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told Parliament on 13 May. This was three days before the roll-out was set to begin and is a "far cry" from the 3,357 sites the country was said to have, points out Marianne Merten.

The Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Earlier in the week, the Department of Health assured that those over 60 who have registered to have the vaccine would receive a message to schedule their appointment very soon. Read more here.

