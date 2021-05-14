South Africa: SA Braces for a Third Wave, Prepares for the Vaccine Roll-Out and Delays a New HIV and TB Plan By Two Years

14 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

This week, South Africa waited with bated breath for the vaccine roll-out to begin and for an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infections to break. Meanwhile, a survey reveals most South Africans would take the vaccine if given the chance. And the pandemic delays a new plan for HIV and TB health services by two years.

List of vaccination sites a 'work in progress', Mkhize says

The official list of vaccination sites is a "work in progress" and 130 public sector sites are expected to be active in the first week of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told Parliament on 13 May. This was three days before the roll-out was set to begin and is a "far cry" from the 3,357 sites the country was said to have, points out Marianne Merten.

The Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Earlier in the week, the Department of Health assured that those over 60 who have registered to have the vaccine would receive a message to schedule their appointment very soon. Read more here.

Read more: Needle to know - Do I still need to wear a mask when vaccinated, and other questions

Read more:...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.