South Africa: Human Settlements Not Responsible for Military Veterans' Database

14 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has distanced herself and the department from the individuals who are allegedly promising military veterans houses in her name or the department.

This follows allegations that Sisulu has sent people in and around Free State to collate names of the military veterans with a promise of giving them houses and relevant benefits.

"The allegation is dismissed with the contempt it deserves," Sisulu said.

In a statement, Sisulu noted that the department is not responsible for the database of military veterans.

"The Department of Military Veterans (DMV) is the only department responsible for confirming those military veterans who qualify for benefits, including houses, healthcare and training. Therefore, Department of Human Settlements only works on an approved list , as the custodian of the military veterans database," Sisulu said.

The Minister also underscored that the military veterans housing programme is administered jointly with the DMV, and is based on the agreement with the two departments, signed in 2012.

Sisulu has been a staunch advocate for the well-being of military veterans, even before assuming the portfolio of Human Settlements in 2014.

When she was Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Sisulu worked with the executive and legislatures at the time on the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011, which resulted in the establishment of the Military Veterans Department.

Sisulu said that during this financial year 2021/2022, the department is set to deliver over 1 500 housing units for military veterans across the country.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.