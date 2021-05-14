South Africa: Music With Meaning - Radio Ubuntu - a Musical Tour De Force Expressing a World in Crisis

14 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lesley Stones

Radio Ubuntu by The Solidarity Express is a symphonic collaboration between local and international artists that inspires the mind and nourishes the soul in an age of compassion fatigue

There comes a point in life where you realise you don't have that much time left, so you have to make the most of every moment and put some good back into the world, says musician Dan Chiorboli.

He's explaining why the album he's just released with an eclectic bunch of fellow artists features a surprising and unusual range of songs. Indeed, Radio Ubuntu by The Solidarity Express features lyrics about climate change, migration, overpopulation, the unsustainable use of resources, xenophobia and the quest for racial harmony. In a country where hashtags like #PutSouthAfricansFirst spread hate on social media, it's certainly calling out popular sentiment.

The Solidarity Express and guests after a fundraising Covid concert recorded during lockdown. Back (left to right) Justin Sasman (Trombone & Tuba), Dan Chiorboli (Percussion), Femi Koya (Sax & Vocals), Peter Djamba (Drums)

Front (left to right): Tamani Mbeya (vocals), Cindy Alter (vocals), Sean Brokensha (DJ), Ann Masina (vocals), Flo Mokale (MC), Sibusiso Lerole (pennywhistle), Moses Ngwenya (Keys), Andre Kriel (Guitar & Vocals), Tebogo Sedumedi (Bass...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.