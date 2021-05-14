South Africa: Music With Meaning - Radio Ubuntu - a Musical Tour De Force Expressing a World in Crisis

analysis

Radio Ubuntu by The Solidarity Express is a symphonic collaboration between local and international artists that inspires the mind and nourishes the soul in an age of compassion fatigue

There comes a point in life where you realise you don't have that much time left, so you have to make the most of every moment and put some good back into the world, says musician Dan Chiorboli.

He's explaining why the album he's just released with an eclectic bunch of fellow artists features a surprising and unusual range of songs. Indeed, Radio Ubuntu by The Solidarity Express features lyrics about climate change, migration, overpopulation, the unsustainable use of resources, xenophobia and the quest for racial harmony. In a country where hashtags like #PutSouthAfricansFirst spread hate on social media, it's certainly calling out popular sentiment.

The Solidarity Express and guests after a fundraising Covid concert recorded during lockdown. Back (left to right) Justin Sasman (Trombone & Tuba), Dan Chiorboli (Percussion), Femi Koya (Sax & Vocals), Peter Djamba (Drums)

Front (left to right): Tamani Mbeya (vocals), Cindy Alter (vocals), Sean Brokensha (DJ), Ann Masina (vocals), Flo Mokale (MC), Sibusiso Lerole (pennywhistle), Moses Ngwenya (Keys), Andre Kriel (Guitar & Vocals), Tebogo Sedumedi (Bass...