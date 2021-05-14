South Africa: Solidarity Fund Calls On South Africans to 'Come Together' As the Country Prepares for Mass Vaccine Roll-Out

analysis

The Solidarity Fund is asking South Africans to "come together" in its new integrated marketing and communication campaign.

Following its "Don't be a Mampara" campaign which went a long way to sustaining the behavioural interventions required to mitigate against the spread of the virus, the "When We Come Together" campaign features South Africans playing their part to respond to the pandemic, while also preparing for the mass vaccine roll-out.

Ms Wendy Tlou, Executive Head: Humanitarian Response and Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund explains that, "The When We Come Together campaign tells the stories of both well-known and ordinary South Africans who have responded creatively to encouraging new behaviours in the fight against the Coronavirus."

"This is aimed at inspiring and empowering South Africans to continue the journey towards overcoming the pandemic. Although vaccines, which are one of the best ways to fight the virus, are being rolled out, the threat of a third wave remains very real."

"South Africans are therefore called on to continue to practice the COVID-19 safety guidelines which include: the proper wearing of masks, covering the nose and mouth even when in the company of friends and family, avoiding large gatherings, ensuring good ventilation,...