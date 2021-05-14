South Africa: Solidarity Fund Calls On South Africans to 'Come Together' As the Country Prepares for Mass Vaccine Roll-Out

14 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Solidarity Fund

The Solidarity Fund is asking South Africans to "come together" in its new integrated marketing and communication campaign.

Following its "Don't be a Mampara" campaign which went a long way to sustaining the behavioural interventions required to mitigate against the spread of the virus, the "When We Come Together" campaign features South Africans playing their part to respond to the pandemic, while also preparing for the mass vaccine roll-out.

Ms Wendy Tlou, Executive Head: Humanitarian Response and Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund explains that, "The When We Come Together campaign tells the stories of both well-known and ordinary South Africans who have responded creatively to encouraging new behaviours in the fight against the Coronavirus."

"This is aimed at inspiring and empowering South Africans to continue the journey towards overcoming the pandemic. Although vaccines, which are one of the best ways to fight the virus, are being rolled out, the threat of a third wave remains very real."

"South Africans are therefore called on to continue to practice the COVID-19 safety guidelines which include: the proper wearing of masks, covering the nose and mouth even when in the company of friends and family, avoiding large gatherings, ensuring good ventilation,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.